NEW BERLIN — A 36,860-square-foot industrial crane building was purchased by CORE Lincoln 16212, LLC, according to a news release from The Barry Company on Thursday.
Located at 16211 W. Lincoln Ave., the building had been occupied by Blast Cleaning Technologies, which moved to a 127,000-square-foot space at the former Allis Chalmers complex in late 2018. According to the announcement, due to continued growth, Blast Cleaning Technologies has leased back nearly 10,000 square feet of space in its former facility.
The main tenant, Optimum Crush, is moving from 9,014 square feet to accommodate their expanding business.
The transaction was brokered by David Buckley of Barry Commercial Real Estate Services representing the seller and Matt Friedman of Paradigm Real Estate representing the buyer.
“It is encouraging to see business owners looking forward by expanding during the current times,” Buckley said. “They understand that things are changing but recognize that the future is in their businesses they believe in. These are the type of people that keep America strong.”