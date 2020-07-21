Cornerstone Community Bank allocates funds to local organizations

GRAFTON — As a member institution of the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Chicago, Cornerstone Community Bank recently received a $20,000 COVID-19 Relief Grant to support small businesses and/or nonprofit organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are grateful for the grant which provided relief to many in our community during these trying times,” said Paul Foy, president of Cornerstone Community Bank.
The FHLB of Chicago offered a COVID-19 Relief Program consisting of zero-rate advances and grants to support all of its member institutions and the communities they serve as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Relief Program opened on Monday, April 27, with funding available through Friday, May 22.
The organizations Cornerstone selected to receive money from this grant include:
-Family Sharing of Ozaukee County (Food Pantry)
-Mel’s Charities
-Ozaukee Family Services
-Falls Area Food Pantry
-Slinger Community Food Pantry
“This grant provided by Cornerstone Community Bank helped us fill the potential gap left in our budget due to being forced to cancel our spring fundraising gala during the pandemic,” said Lisa Holtebeck, executive director of Ozaukee Family Services. “It has allowed us to continue to provide mental health services, a small group for kids age 10-13 and The Incredible Years program for parents of kids who are struggling emotionally and/or behaviorally.”
Jean Richie, president of the Falls Area Food Pantry Board of Directors, said the grant helped with purchasing a much-needed walk-in cooler.
“We can offer healthier food choices for our clients, and also purchase additional food as the pandemic has brought in more people. We appreciate the grant and all the support Cornerstone has given us,” Richie said.