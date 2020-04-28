GRAFTON — Community banks throughout the country have worked around the clock to provide relief to small businesses via the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Cornerstone Community Bank is no exception. Cornerstone employees worked nights and weekends approving 201 loans with total balances in excess of $25 million for small businesses and churches at this critical time, and that road wasn’t easy.
Cornerstone Community Bank President Paul Foy said it was Thursday night, April 2, when the SBA released guidance about the PPP which was set to launch the next day. However, Cornerstone staff (and many others) were not able to access E-Tran, the SBA’s application portal, until Sunday. A phone number was made available on Friday night to call with questions. However, after being on hold for four hours, Cornerstone’s call finally went through only to be connected to a message saying the SBA office was closed — which was around 2 a.m. Foy added the application form made available to small businesses prior to Friday’s start was deemed obsolete Friday morning, resulting in confusion and call after call from customers.
Foy said that the $350 billion PPP was approved by Congress and brought online in about a week, so there was bound to be hiccups. Additional guidance was being intermittently released adding only bits of clarity along the way. The Wisconsin Bankers Association in general (led by President and CEO Rose Oswald Poels) was particularly helpful hosting webinars, prodding the SBA for answers and providing advice regarding specific situations.
“This all occurred as Cornerstone staff called-in from various locations and home offices,” said Foy. “As a team, we were able to cobble together an efficient process to complete a monumental task we’ve never done before, adjusting and changing course as new information was presented.”
The funds were available on a first come, first served basis creating a sense of urgency. Knowing time was of the essence, Foy expanded on yet another hurdle Cornerstone faced on the Tuesday morning the week the funds ran out. “Our loan coordinator was locked out of the E-Tran system,” said Foy. “Suddenly a PIN was required for system access, something never needed before and at a time when it was crucial to be processing these loans. Thankfully, the situation resolved itself two hours later.”
Once the PPP loans were approved by the SBA, banks had 10 days to complete the loan documentation and funding. “We accomplished this task and ultimately closed our first 100 loans in a two-day, whirlwind period!” exclaimed Foy. “Our employees, who worked many nights and weekends, served our customers well and have shown what it means to be community bankers. This could have been a fiasco of epic proportions, but instead it turned out to be something altogether different. It had become our finest hour; a challenging, but rewarding couple of weeks. In the end, we were providing a service allowing companies a chance at surviving this unique interruption in their ability to earn a living.”
“Now, with another $320 billion recently approved for PPP, Cornerstone stands ready to assist those that missed out initially,” added Foy.