GRAFTON — Sword Financial Corporation, the holding company of Horicon Bank, announced the closing of its merger with Cornerstone Community Bank on Jan. 1.
“We are happy to be joining forces with the Cornerstone Community Bank team,” said Horicon President Bank Frederick C. Schwertfeger. “The merger allows us to partner with another locally-minded, community-focused financial institution to create an even stronger organization to serve our customers’ and communities’ financial needs.”
Former Cornerstone Community Bank President Paul A. Foy said Horicon Bank has a similar family atmosphere and value system for their employees.
“They have a strong business banking function which will enhance services to our customers,” he said.
Foy has joined Horicon Bank as a member of its Board of Directors. Schwertfeger said that Cornerstone Community Bank will be merged into Horicon Bank when conversion of information and data processing systems are complete — which is scheduled for September. That is also when the name on the bank at 2090 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton will change. Cornerstone branches will then operate under the Horicon Bank brand.
“Until September, it’s business as usual for our Cornerstone Community Bank customers,” Schwertfeger said. “They may see a few new faces of Horicon Bank personnel in their branches —– helping with new systems. Customers can continue to do their banking like they have always done. We’ll keep them up-to-date with information as we get closer to conversion.”
Cornerstone Community Bank has locations in Grafton, Menomonee Falls and Slinger. Horicon Bank operates twenty locations across the state. The combined institution will have approximately $1.5 billion in total assets.