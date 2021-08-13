PEWAUKEE — Cornerstone Development has closed on its purchase of the buildable portions of the former St. Mary’s Church property along Wisconsin Avenue.
Village President Jeff Knutson confirmed Thursday that the village’s sale of the property had officially gone through this week, with the municipality receiving $1.1 million from Cornerstone for the land. The developer is currently working to prep the property for a 46-home development.
The historic church, which was purchased by Agape Community Church for $25,000, is not part of the development. Neither is the cemetery, which will remain under the ownership and control of Queen of Apostles.
Similar to 'The Glen at Cedar Creek,' a Cornerstone development in Cedarburg, The Glen at Pewaukee Lake will include a clubhouse, pickleball court and bocce ball court that could double as a putting green.