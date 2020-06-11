OCONOMOWOC — After just over eight months of renovation, Cornerstone Sports Pub and Eatery, 24 S. Main St., will host its grand reopening this weekend to showcase the new space.
Owner John Suttner said the renovation was something he thought dragged on, but ultimately had a lot of work done in a short amount of time.
“It feels fantastic and the reaction of the guests as they come into Cornerstone is priceless because it’s such a change,” Suttner said. “We went from a small-town, little corner pub and grill to a real large-city type of place.
“It’s very exciting to be able to bring that to Oconomowoc.”
Suttner said the celebration will be similar to that of an open house, with both the first and second floors open for people to walk around and see the space.
The second-floor banquet area will be set up so people can see what it looks like when it would be used.
The open house will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. and music by RC3 at 8 p.m.
Suttner said the restaurant was gutted on the first and second floors with everything being ripped out and replaced.
Where the bar used to be is now part of the new kitchen, which Suttner said tripled in size. There was also a dumbwaiter installed to service the second-floor banquet hall.
On the first floor, there was a bar added which is in the shape of an “O” for Oconomowoc, Suttner said.
Suttner said he wanted to acknowledge MSI General for its work in the renovation because of how the firm handled the unknowns that were thrown at it.
“The building itself is almost 100 years old so it was like peeling back an onion; we didn’t know what we were going to get when we started pulling back the layers,” Suttner said. “Now, everything is updated and now we’re ready for the next 100 years.”