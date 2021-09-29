Costco is once again setting limits on the purchase of popular brands of toilet paper and cleaning products, as the pandemic continues to put strains on shipping products from suppliers.
Costco’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said the company was putting temporary purchase limits on toilet paper, paper towels, the company’s Kirkland Signature bottled water and high-demand cleaning products because of “the uptick in delta-related demand.” Galanti did not specify what limits Costco would put on those purchases.
Like many retailers, Costco also has had trouble stocking liquid hand soap.
It’s not just the stores, either: On Friday, Costco had a one-item limit on the online purchase of its most popular brands of bulk toilet paper, such as Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue, Charmin and Kleenex Cottonelle.
A year ago, there was a shortage of antibacterial wipes and other cleaning supplies as suppliers struggled to keep up with panic purchasing, Galanti said, according to a transcript of his Thursday earnings call with analysts.