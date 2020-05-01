WAUKESHA — Costco will begin requiring customers to wear masks while shopping.
“Costco employees are required to wear face coverings, and now we are are asking that Costco members do so too,” said CEO Craig Jelinek, in a statement. “In short, we believe this is the right thing to do under the current circumstances. Although some may disagree with this policy or question its effectiveness, we’re choosing to err on the side of safety in our shopping environments.”
In explaining the decision, Jelinek cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommendation for using a mask in public settings. Children under the age of two or individuals unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition are excepted from the rule.
Costco isn’t alone. Menards will also be requiring customers to wear masks, but is also making them available for $1 so customers who arrive without a mask won’t have to make a trip back home before entering the store. On Wednesday, Sendik’s began requiring all staff to wear masks. Kroger is requiring all employees to wear masks starting Sunday, while also allowing paid time off for associates diagnosed with COVID-19. Kroger frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates are all being granted a temporary “Hero Bonus” of $2 above their standard base rate of pay.
“Our top priority is the safety of our associates and customers,” said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen in a statement. “And now, more than ever, it’s important to take care of yourself. It can be easy to forget to do this when you’re busy and managing home life and workplace responsibilities, but nothing is more important than your health and safety.”