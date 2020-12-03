Costs rise for Wisconsin restaurants as sales decline during pandemic

The hurdles facing restaurants nationally and statewide are significant, according to a survey done recently to gauge the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.
The Wisconsin Restaurant Association shared that 85% of Wisconsin restaurant operators say their total dollar sales volume in August was lower than it was in August 2019. Overall, sales were down 36% on average.
However, although sales were lower, 53% of Wisconsin operators say their restaurant’s total operational costs (as a percentage of sales) are higher than they were prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Only 23% of operators say their costs are lower, as a percent of sales, according to the restaurant association.
With many restaurants offering off-premise sales to stay viable during the pandemic, 74% of operators say off-premises sales represent a higher proportion of their total business than it did prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Twenty-eight percent of Wisconsin operators say business conditions in August were worse than they were in July, while only 10% say business conditions improved in August, according to the release.
Of the restaurants surveyed in Wisconsin, 68% say they don’t expect their restaurants’ sales to return to pre-coronavirus levels within the next six months.
Even more alarming, 33% of Wisconsin respondents said it is unlikely their restaurants will still be in business six months from now, if business conditions continue at current levels. In addition, 37% of operators say it is unlikely their restaurants will still be in business six months from now if there are no additional relief packages from the federal government.
Regarding jobs in restaurants, while many businesses have had some employees return as restrictions were partially lifted in recent months, overall staffing levels remain well below normal. On average, Wisconsin restaurant operators say their current staffing levels are only 71% of what they would typically be in the absence of COVID-19, according to the survey.
The Wisconsin data is from a national survey done by the National Restaurant Association of 3,500 restaurant operators conducted from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.