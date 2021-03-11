CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council approved an amended version of the city’s current ordinance regarding outdoor amplified sound and music permits for the year 2021.
In August of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council decided to allow several businesses to provide amplified music at their outdoor locations and allowed several non-profits additional days and times for their events.
Several businesses and nonprofits are requesting that the city continue to allow amplified music at their venues this year and potentially in future years as well.
“The revised ordinance will allow amplified music and sound with necessary restrictions that will continue to allow for-profits to have amplified music and all groups additional event days,” according to the memo given to the council Monday.
An annual fee of $250 will still be required prior to issuance of any outdoor amplified sound or music permit. The council approved amending the ordinance so that all requests for amplified music or sound just have to be approved by the Common Council (instead of both the council and Plan Commission, as it was originally).
Any amplified music or sound exceeding 80 decibels requires a permit, according to the ordinance. Amplified music or sound cannot exceed 95 decibels, regardless of whether a permit has been issued. Exceptions to this are events held at the Cedar Creek Park Bandshell, which cannot exceed 110 decibels.
The ordinance also mentions the pedal tavern that was recently approved by the council. The ordinance states that the pedal tavern’s music can be played at 65 decibels or less.
Venues are limited to two events per week for amplified music or sound. This excludes acoustic, mic only, tv sound bar or one speaker amplification that is under 80 decibels. The council agreed to add to the ordinance a four-hour limit of music per event.
The ordinance states that notice of permitted events and a brief description of the event will be given in writing by permit holders to the Cedarburg Police Department and all property owners within 150 feet of the outdoor seating area at least seven days prior to the event.
Amplified sound and music will be allowed between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday nights, amplified music will be allowed until 10 p.m. from Memorial Day until Labor Day.
The council amended the ordinance to say that venues have a limit of three citations per year and after three citations the venue’s outdoor amplified sound and music permit will be revoked.
The equipment that will be used to measure sound will reside with the Cedarburg Police Department and must be calibrated every nine months.
Council member Sherry Bublitz encouraged people to have open minds this year.
“I would just ask publicly for everybody to again be as patient and as courteous as we can during this time because our businesses are so important to us,” she said.
In other business, the council also approved switching to hybrid council meetings starting this June.