CEDARBURG — A more permanent, amended city ordinance has been put in place regarding outdoor amplified sound and music permits.
The outdoor amplified sound and music ordinance was revised by the Cedarburg Common Council in March to include local businesses and provide additional days for non-profits. The ordinance change was only for 2021.
In August of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council decided to allow several businesses to provide amplified music at their outdoor locations and allowed several non-profits additional days and times for their events. The businesses and nonprofits that provided additional amplified music have requested to continue doing this in future years.
“With the increase in amplified music in the downtown district there has also been an increase in resident complaints on the number of events and the volume of them,” according to a memo given to the council. “The decibel levels provided in our ordinance do not account for other factors that project the sound to various areas of the city.”
Council members and Mayor Mike O’Keefe expressed interest in continuing amplified music.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed the outdoor music,” said Council member Kristin Burkart. “I think it really has added an ambiance to Cedarburg.”
Council member Pat Thome said she supported the amplified music but requested the decibel level to be lowered in the ordinance.
O’Keefe asked the business owners who were in attendance at the meeting to “self enforce” their volume of music.
Michele Tietz, owner of Lime Cantina; Bill Conley, owner of The Stagecoach Inn Bed and Breakfast; and even some residents outside of the city of Cedarburg attended the meeting in support of amplified music.
The Common Council approved removing two items on the ordinance which stated that all requests for amplified music or sound had to be approved by the council and will be limited to two events per week and required a notice of permitted events and a brief description of the event by permit holders to the Cedarburg Police Department and property owners within 150 feet of the outdoor seating area a week before the event.
The council also amended the ordinance to state that amplified music or sound cannot exceed 90 decibels, regardless of whether a permit is issued. Any amplified music or sound exceeding 80 decibels requires a permit, according to the ordinance.
Lastly, the council increased the amount of events venues are allowed per week for amplified music or sound from two to three. This excludes acoustic, mic only, TV sound bar or one speaker amplification that is under 80 decibels. The ordinance also limits each event to four hours of music.