WAUKESHA – A new tax incremental financing district received approval for its project plan and boundaries during a Common Council meeting Thursday night.
The motion passed 12-1, with Alderman Daniel Manion voting no.
TID 30 is located across from Fire Station 1 on St. Paul Avenue, north of the Fox River. The district is being created to include the construction of the Mandel Group’s 114-unit market rate multi-family apartment building. The TID includes three properties that have been long vacant, which once were occupied by railroad uses and other commercial uses.
The development was originally part of the proposed development for the Townhomes at Mill Reserve, but they fell through due to lack of demand.
The new TID will overlap with an existing TID, which was created to facilitate redevelopment around the downtown. However, that TID is past its expenditure period.
The project includes $2 million which would be payable at the time of occupancy and $3,562,212 as pay-as-you-go financing.
The Plan Commission and Common Council have approved development plans at past meetings.
The next step in the development process is for the Joint Review Board to finalize the development agreement, which would also go before the Finance Committee and the Common Council.