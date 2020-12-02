OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council unanimously voted to approve a redevelopment plan for Olympia Fields Tuesday night at its regular meeting — a plan that will allow the city to begin the process of acquiring the Baysari Land.
For the plan to be officially passed, it will need to be approved by the Community Development Authority next week.
Economic Development Director Bob Duffy said the redevelopment plan provides a framework that would be incorporated into the project plan as it moves forward. It currently includes: 32.5 acres developed for commercial purposes which includes a medical office, new commercial outlots and structures as well as existing rehabilitated commercial real estate; 11.75 acres for multifamily and continued enhanced water quality; and 8.5 acres dedicated to public right-of-way to recreate infrastructure.
As part of the project, there was an analysis of 65.7 acres of the property which concluded 88% of that is blighted and needing investment.
The main piece of the project lies with the Baysari Land, which is 11.8 acres of blighted land. Neither Wangard Partners — the developers for Olympia Fields — nor the city has been able to contact an estate to bargain a price for the parcel.
With the passing of the redevelopment plan, the resolution allows the city to pursue acquiring the land through eminent domain.
Alderman Chas Schellpeper said while he isn’t a fan of using the city’s most powerful authority in eminent domain, he understands the lengths taken to get to this point.
“(City Attorney Stan Riffle’s) affidavit highlights the extraordinary lengths the city has gone through to receive an actual communication and have bargaining take place ... and it exemplifies that we have done our due diligence and tried to initiate that contact on many occasions,” Schellpeper said. “For those who are still skeptical, I would just say we have been kind of put into this position.”
As part of the redevelopment plan, $77.5 million would be invested into the project — $64.5 million guaranteed from Wangard and $13 million on lands owned or potentially owned by the city.
Alderman Andy Rogers said there were a couple of items that “didn’t smell good” to him, including thinking the medical office building might become a “dinosaur” and that he doesn’t understand why the city would have to pay to demolish the existing resort.
“I just want to get that out there because we get one chance at this and I really don’t want to put my name on a piece of (expletive),” Rogers said. “I’m open minded but I need to make sure that these things look good for the community.”
Furthermore, Rogers said he recognizes the potential this project has.
“This is the golden ticket,” Rogers said. “You build this right, you have a 200acre development someone is going to win on and the city will win on.”
Alderman Lou Kowieski said he is excited to see the project come forward after redevelopment of the area has been needed for years.
“This is the first step in the development of an approximately 300-acre tenderloin of the city,” Kowieski said. “Council, the mayor, the developer and all parties have put a lot of effort into this.”
However, Kowieski said this project is not something that has come about quickly.
“This is something that has been vetted and will continue to be vetted and continue to see public input,” Kowieski said. “ ... It is probably the biggest project since Pabst Farms and will help continue to shape our community moving forward for years to come.”