WAUKESHA — The Common Council on Tuesday approved the PUD final site plan and architectural review for a proposed Ascension micro hospital which would be a part of the Fox Run mixed use development.
Ald. Leonard Miller made a motion to approve the PUD and final site plan and architectural review, which was unanimously approved by the council.
The proposed hospital would be about 33,000 square feet along Sunset Avenue and St. Paul Avenue in the southern section of the Fox Run development.
According to a staff memo, the first floor of the building will be occupied by the hospital itself, including an emergency department and in-patient rooms, as well as X-ray and CT-scan rooms.
The second floor will contain medical offices. That part of the building will have its own separate entrance on the south side, with a passenger elevator.
The hospital will have an ambulance drop-off on the north side of the building with general entrance on the east end.
The 13.42-acre Fox Run project is at Sunset Drive and St. Paul Avenue. It consists of five developable lots with the proposed Ascension hospital, a new financial institution and 72 residential units and future commercial space.
Kwik Trip
The council also approved rezoning for the Kwik Trip at 1700 Pewaukee Road, from M-3 Limited Business to Industrial Park to B-1 Neighborhood.
The store officials are looking to acquire a vacant lot on the north side of the building, allowing the new store and fuel pumps to spread over the two lots and roughly double in size, from 3,520 square feet to 7,200 square feet.
The parking lot will have two connections to Pewaukee Road and the current entrance to Gascoigne Drive will close, which Mayor Shawn Reilly said city officials thought would be good for traffic in the nearby neighborhoods.
Ald. Kathleen Cummings said the Kwik Trip in her neighborhood has been a “fine neighbor.”
“I believe it will be a good fit and safer when it comes to the closing of the entrance on Gascoigne. I think that’s going to be a good move,” she said.