DELAFIELD — Months after the first proposal was floated for a community based residential facility at the site of the former Seven Seas restaurant, 1807 Nagawicka Road, the Common Council unanimously voted to deny the project Monday night, following the Plan Commission’s recommendation.
The proposal, made by Castle Senior Living Vice President and owner Kris Keifer, was for a nearly 43,000-square-foot building with 54 units on the four acres of land.
Keifer and his lawyer Susan Sorrentino of SBR Law Group attempted to persuade the council to vote in favor of the project, citing conformity in fitting into the neighborhood, size allowed by ordinance and by saying a denial would be discriminatory against the elderly as it pertains to the Fair Housing Act.
Alderman Tim Aicher said the council’s decision to deny came in part because its feelings fell in line with the commission’s concerns about the size of the building, the existing single-family uses in the immediate vicinity and neighborhood compatibility, among other things.
“Big thing was the idea that it was a residential facility. The spirit of the CBRF is obviously that it is community-based and residential and many of those (CBRFs) are (homes) that have accesses added and maybe add some bathrooms to fit four to eight seniors,” Aicher said. “...That, I think, is why as a city it’s available in any zoning district.
“The idea that we would be putting a clearly large commercial building on the lake in a residential neighborhood is really where it ran against the character of neighborhood type of philosophy.”
Citizen comments backed up Aicher’s, as a resident spoke on behalf of about 50 property owners in the area and listed concerns similar to the commission’s and added others about environmental impact, longterm viability of the business and compliance with the comprehensive plan.
Keifer said he was disappointed the city did not follow its own ordinances, state or federal law.
He said he did not understand the city’s and residents’ concerns about the fit of the CBRF within the residential neighborhood.
“The facility would be proportionate to the size of the lot, it is not going to be too big,” Keifer said. “It would look like an upscale home on the lake ... I think the size would fit into the neighborhood.”
Aicher said despite the council’s vote, the city isn’t saying it doesn’t want CBRFs on the properties, but called a “massive, institutional one” out of place.
“That negatively impacts the neighborhood,” he said. “Maybe not even with property values, but the sense of what the neighborhood is.”
Part of what the discussion revolved around as well was the project’s fit into the city’s comprehensive plan.
In response to Keifer’s assertion that the CBRF is an allowed used in the area — which it is, according to city ordinance — Alderman Wayne Dehn cited the comprehensive plan and its efforts to do the following: preserve character of existing neighborhoods and discourage commercial uses in residential neighborhoods.
“Are you saying we should ignore our own comprehensive plan?” Dehn said.
One of the options suggested by the council was downsizing the project to fit better within the existing community, an option Keifer said wasn’t on the table because of Castle Senior Living’s prior adjustments in scaling down the project.
“This is as small as the project can get it to make it feasible, having downsized it at least three times before this proposal,” Keifer said.
During discussion with the council, Keifer and Sorrentino broached possible litigation if the council denied the proposal.
“We are considering all legal options,” Keifer said.