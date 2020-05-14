City officials have taken an initial step to aid a city-based company in securing low-cost financing for a plant expansion.
The Common Council has approved an initial resolution to permit industrial development revenue bond financing for a plant addition of about 56,000 square feet to the Trade Tech, Inc. Facility at 2231 Constitution Ave. The company could seek $6.5 million in bonds for expansion City Administrator Steve Volkert said using these bonds is one way to secure the lowest possible interest rate to borrow for the project’s costs.
“They need to have the council’s initial approval to start the ball rolling on the project,” Volkert said. 'The idea of an industrial revenue bond is similar to having your dad take out your first car loan. Because his credit rating is better than yours, you have him take out the loan and you make the payments. Through the city they save on interest and taxes.'
The project plan, approved Monday by the Plan Commission, calls for the addition, which will also include a home for a multi-national company, Sarens, which wants to have a Midwest location.
Mayor Tim Michalak said the company, not the city, takes on all the risk of borrowing.
“This is one way we can support expansion in the city with virtually no risk to the city,” Michalak said. “During this time (of the coronavirus pandemic) it’s even more important to support a local company that is taking a risk by moving ahead with this project.”
Alderman Dennis Hegy said Trade Tech’s financial institution would sell the bonds on behalf of Trade Tech. City officials said it is in the public interest to promote, attract, stimulate, rehabilitate and revitalize commerce, industry and manufacturing. Besides paying construction costs, the funds from the bonds can also be used to purchase and install equipment in the expanded plant.
Trade Tech is a full-service machine. Sarens will lease about 25,000 square feet in the southern part of the addition. Sarens makes very large cranes and Trade Tech makes and services part for Sarens USA.
Brandon Brzozowski of Trade Tech said over the next three years his company could add between 10-15 jobs and Sarens could add up to 30 jobs in the next two to three years. Construction could start in July.