Council OKs Mutual Mall purchase agreement

WEST BEND — The West Bend Common Council approved the purchase agreement for the Mutual Mall on Monday. The agreement allows a private group to utilize the location.
The Mutual Mall, located at 1043 South Main St. next to West Bend City Hall, previously held dance classes and other city recreation programs.
The council went into a 23-minute closed session to discuss the purchase agreement for the Mutual Mall before reconvening and approving the purchase agreement.
Dearborn Land Investment entered into a purchase agreement with the city last year for the strip building and the 0.88 acres of land it sits on for $700,000.
West Bend has been trying to sell the property for several years.
The building was once the location of the West Bend School District’s Pathways charter school and was purchased by the city in the 1990s.
Leases of the building’s tenants had been slated to expire by the end of June 2019 as the building became vacant.
In March of 2019, discussions began about the sale of Mutual Mall.
The purchase sale was delayed in February after the council approved an amendment to the agreement to extend it by two months so Dearborn could submit a full site plan for the property.
Dearborn Land Investment plans to construct a Tires Plus or Bridgestone/Firestone retail location.
Dance classes and recreation programs once held in the building will be moved to the future multi-purpose space in the lower level of the West Bend Community Memorial Library.
On July 21, the council approved four contracts for that project. The new space will be shared by the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department and the library. The space will contain a library, dance studio, multipurpose room, hallway and men’s and women’s restrooms.
The recreation center construction is scheduled to be completed in January 2021.