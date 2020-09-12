WAUKESHA — The Common Council on Tuesday is slated to sign off on a new tax incremental financing (TIF) district aimed at spurring redevelopment of a former strip mall site across from the new City Hall, and land left vacant by razing the former City Hall.
Approved by the Plan Commission last month, the district includes a handful of parcels along Delafield Street near the Buena Vista intersection and near the corner of Madison and North streets.
Part of the increment from the district will be used to help facilitate the development of a 78-unit senior housing community dubbed the Springhouse.
The complex’s developer, Horizon Development Group, is seeking $4.3 million in incentives — $500,000 up front and $3.8 million on a pay-as-you-go basis — as part of the deal.
The final value of the proposed development is expected to be $13.3 million.
Other council items
In other items, aldermen will be asked to move up the purchase of a $1.32 million ladder truck to help take advantage of a $8,698 discount. The truck had been slated for purchase next year as part of the 2021 capital improvement budget. In moving the purchase to this year, the city would use contingency funds to buy the truck, but include a corresponding amount in the 2021 capital plan to ensure that the money is reimbursed.
City Hall change order
At Thursday’s Board of Public Works, members will be asked to approve a $87,508 contract change order, related to the City Hall construction project.
The cost overrun is due to costs associated with fireproofing the new parking garage canopy, a staff memo states.