OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council will discuss two resolutions about the 11.8 acres of blighted land near the former Olympia site during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The two resolutions will involve an award of damages for condemnation of the land owned by Park Studios, LLC as well as authorizing community development to acquire the land for the TID #7 Olympia project plan.
The 11.8 acres of blighted land at the Olympia project site are critical in the buildout of the project as it is the main entry point for the development and where the roundabout will be located to get patrons in and out of the area.
In addition, there will be a few public hearings pertaining to Tinus Marine. The boating business is looking to amend the city’s comprehensive use plan, change a setback distance and apply for a conditional user permit in order to create a new boat storage facility near 850 Westover St.
The plans were presented to the Plan Commission last week and City Planner Jason Gallo said the commissioners supported the plan overall.
“There were lighting and drainage questions, as well as future use given it would be zoned industrial, how high boats would be,” Gallo said. “But we all hashed it out.”
Gallo said some residents were concerned about the drainage in the area given how flat the area is, but he said work has been done in the area to improve drainage and the property will be graded to have a catch basin in the middle of the new area.
Overall, Gallo said staff and the applicant addressed all the concerns the commission had.
The council will also discuss a land use plan amendment and rezoning for the 517 and 525 N. Lake Road property. The land would be rezoned to institutional/public.
In addition, the council will discuss a conditional use permit for a boat service and repair shop by Gordy’s Lake Country at 654 Armour Road.
Lastly, the council will take up a resolution to act on a preliminary plat for the new Prairie Creek Ridge subdivision. The fifth installment of the subdivision would add 24 single-family homes to the city.
