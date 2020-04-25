WAUKESHA — The Finance Committee and Common Council may authorize the creation, funding and implementation of the Waukesha Works Economic Recovery Grant program next week with a goal to assist small businesses — the program costing $500,000.
The Common Council will review the grant program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday during its virtual meeting.
According to city documents, if approved, the new grant program would assist small businesses with 20 or fewer employees that have been impacted by COVID-19 and the Safer at Home order.
The program provides up to $10,000 in grants for rent, mortgage, utility bills and extraordinary cost assistance for businesses. The funds can also be used for capital improvement projects.
To be eligible, businesses must have been in operation as of March 1, 2020, they must be located in Waukesha with the equivalent of 20 or fewer full-time employees and have been closed or had operations severely limited.
Franchises and national or regional chains are not eligible. Local nonprofits are eligible, but national or regional nonprofits are not.
Applicants must disclose any COVID-19-related funding received through other programs, such as the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
The mortgage reimbursement/ payment must be made on a pro-rated basis if the building has residential units, unused space, or space not used by the business.
Applicants must verify costs, employees and other information.
To develop the program, staff created an online survey that asked business owners in the city what assistance they needed. As of April 23, there have been 174 responses.
If approved, Mayor Shawn Reilly would then create a committee to administer the grants, which would include two council members, a member of the Redevelopment Authority who is also with the Waukesha Business Alliance, a representative from the Waukesha Center for Growth and city staff.
According to city documents, pre-audit calculations are estimating that the 2019 budget will end with about a $1 million surplus. The use of $500,000 for the program could result in a net increase to reserve funds and also provide economic relief to a major segment of the local economy.
To view city meetings, visit www.waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. To submit public comments, register by 4 p.m. at www.waukeshawi.gov/1907/Public-Comment.