WAUKESHA – Waukesha County appears to be getting closer to a deal on selling Wanaki Golf Course, but to whom still isn’t clear.
Following closed session meetings with the Waukesha County Land Use and Finance Committees, the full County Board will discuss offers to buy the course Tuesday, also in closed session.
After private deliberations, the board will reconvene into open session, but names of potential buyers still won’t be revealed at that point. Instead, the board is expected to approve an ordinance that would authorize County Parks Director Dale Shaver to negotiate terms of a potential sale with a prospective buyer or buyers.
Shaver and County Chairman Paul Decker both said the reason for keeping names confidential was for negotiating purposes. Shaver said the County Board could, potentially, not accept any offers if they’re found insufficient. He previously said a sale can’t be less than 80% of the fair market value for the property, and the county has a responsibility to taxpayers not to sell land at a “significantly undervalued” price.
Once empowered by the ordinance, Shaver would be able to finalize a deal without further involvement by the board, Decker said.
A previous offer to lease the financially troubled Menomonee Falls course from Waukesha County was deemed unacceptable by county officials. The interested party apparently wanted the county to contribute to capital improvements on the course.
The county then began seeking out potential buyers interested in continuing to operate Wanaki as a golf course. A buyer would currently be obliged per budget amendments to operate the property as a golf course for four years.
Last year, the county announced Wanaki would close permanently at the end of the 2019 golf season due to shrinking revenue and necessary expensive updates, but ensuing public outcry to save the course resulted in budgeting operational funding for this year only. Wanaki supporters ranging from senior golfers to high school players rallied, asking for course operations to continue through the 2020 season. About 500 supporters attended a public hearing on the issue.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said Wanaki’s operational funding was previously cut due to decreasing use and declining revenue. The 100-acre, 18-hole course also needs expensive maintenance and upgrades, according to budget documents.
Farrow and Shaver viewed Wanaki as a financial burden because its red ink threatened the well-being of the county’s other two courses — Moor Downs in Waukesha and Naga-Waukee in Delafield. The three courses receive no tax support and must operate with their revenue that’s put into what’s known as an enterprise fund. Farrow has said Wanaki has lost on average $143,000 per year over each of the past 10 years.
If no satisfactory offers are found, the county would then seek to sell the property for a recreational use. If that too were to fail, the county’s last option is to sell for “highest and best use,” likely meaning residential development. But Decker said there were a “number of offers that looked very good,” and “each one has its own merit.”
“The key thing for the board is that we’re meeting the criteria for those budget amendments,” Decker said.