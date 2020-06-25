County sells Wanaki Golf Course

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Board of Supervisors has approved an offer to buy Wanaki Golf Course. The new owners will be an affiliate of Storm Family Group, which has been involved in the local golf industry for 68 years.
Waukesha County Director of Parks and Land Use Dale Shaver said the offer for the 18-hole course was $1,525,000.
The 2020 Waukesha County budget process implemented a plan to keep the course open this season while seeking a second party to take ownership of the property by the end of 2020. That plan came after a public outcry last year to keep the course operating.
“This agreement fulfills the goals we have had all along — preservation of golf in Waukesha County
while protecting taxpayers’ investment,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “This sale will allow residents to continue to enjoy a beloved golf course while allowing Waukesha County to maintain operations and fund improvements at its other two courses.”
Despite efforts to increase revenue, Wanaki Golf Course operated at a loss for years, impacting the county’s other two courses, Naga-Waukee War Memorial and Moor Downs, which will remain open. Under the sale, the new owner will take responsibility for all improvements and operations of the course. Waukesha County will continue to operate the golf course through the remainder of the 2020 season with ownership officially to change hands sometime in November.
Revenue generated from the remaining courses will be reinvested into the golf course fund to improve the financial sustainability of golf course operations. No tax dollars are used to support either course.
“I am thrilled that Wanaki will continue on as a private sector course,” said County Board Supervisor Timothy Dondlinger, in a statement. Dondlinger represents District 5 that includes Wanaki Golf Course. “When I introduced the budget amendment last year to sell the course I was hopeful we could find a solution that is a win for residents, the golf community and the County. I think we found that.”
Retired Wanaki Superintendent Mike Skenadore, who was at times critical of the county and worried about the prospect of seeing the course developed into real estate, said he feels better about Wanaki’s future now. “My understanding is the owners involved in this will have enough cash flow to handle the golf course,” he said. “I’m pretty happy that it’s sold (and) going to remain a golf course.”
Skenadore said expanding food and beverage options could prove fruitful in generating new revenue. That appears to be the plan.
Storm Family Partner Scott Schaefer, one of the course’s new owners, said “We definitely do want to add a food and beverage side to it.” Schaefer has experience with that, as he owns Milwaukee Brathouse and Jack’s American Pub.
Schaefer said there are no plans for major changes on the golfing side, saying the “course is in great shape and (there is) nothing wrong with that place at all.” Schaefer said Storm has no plans to turn the property into a development.
Storm’s experience in the golf industry and locality was appealing to the county, Shaver said. Storm owns and operates Brookfield Hills, Mequon's Missing Links and Delafield's St. John's Northwestern golf courses. It also owns Storm's Golf Range in Brookfield.
“They’ve been in this business for 68 years,” Shaver said. “I think that was very attractive.” He added expanding food and beverage options at a golf course, as Storm plans to do, can “dramatically impact your bottom line” for the better.
Waukesha County Board Chairman Paul Decker said the sale proves the county’s process in navigating Wanaki’s fate was an effective one.
“The board listened,” he said. “(This is an) outcome that is favorable to all.”
Joe Vachuska of the Wanaki Mens Club voiced approval for the deal.
“We are extremely happy,” he said. “We think the Storm brings a long-term solution to keep this a golf course for generations to come.”