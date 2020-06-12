WAUKESHA – Wanaki Golf Course might soon have a new owner, but who that may be is not yet clear.
Waukesha County’s Land Use, Parks and Environment Committee will discuss and consider the sale of the 100 acre, 18-hole Menomonee Falls course at their Tuesday meeting. Some discussion will take place in a session closed to the public, but action will occur in an open session. It’s likely the committee will consider multiple offers made by multiple parties, who have not yet been identified by the county.
A previous offer to lease the financially troubled course from Waukesha County was deemed unacceptable by Waukesha County officials. The interested party apparently wanted the county to contribute to the capital improvements on the course.
The county then began seeking out potential buyers interested in operating it as a golf course.
Last year, the county announced Wanaki would close permanently at the end of the 2019 golf season due to shrinking revenue and necessary expensive updates, but ensuing public outcry to save the course resulted in budgeting operational funding for this year only. Wanaki supporters ranging from senior golfers to high school players rallied, asking for course operations to continue through the 2020 season. About 500 supporters attended a public hearing on the issue.
Joe Vashuska of the Wanaki Men’s Club was among those who led the charge last year to keep Wanaki operating for another year in order to find a new operator. He believes Wanaki could become a profitable golf course.
Vashuska is worried some developers might operate the property as a golf for four years, as currently obligated by the county, then proceed to tear it up and develop it for other use. He said he hopes the county chooses a prospective buyer that intends to keep the property a golf course for the long term, even if it means accepting a lower offer.
County Parks Director Dale Shaver said a sale can’t be less than 80% of the fair market value for the property, and the county has a responsibility to taxpayers not to sell land at a “significantly undervalued” price.
If a satisfactory offer isn’t received Tuesday, the county would then seek to sell the property for a recreational use. If that too were to fail, the county’s last option is to sell for “highest and best use,” likely meaning residential development.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said Wanaki’s operational funding was previously cut due to decreasing use and declining revenue. The course also needs expensive maintenance and upgrades, according to budget documents.
Farrow and Shaver viewed Wanaki as a financial burden because its red ink threatened the well-being of the county’s other two courses — Moor Downs in Waukesha and Naga-Waukee in Delafield. The three courses receive no tax support and must operate with their revenue that’s put into what’s known as an enterprise fund.
Farrow has said Wanaki has lost on average $143,000 per year over each of the past 10 years.
Mike Skenadore, head of the Wanaki Men’s Club, said a prospective buyer he’s worked with is complaining the county and its broker aren’t “being forthright” with information needed to make an informed decision over purchasing the property.
Shaver said those allegations are unfounded, and added the county “fully transparent with every piece of information (and) there are no surprises.”
Vashuska urged supporters of Wanaki to contact their county supervisors and make their feelings heard. “Give us a chance to keep it as a golf course,” he said.
Action could potentially be taken by the full county board at their June 23 meeting.