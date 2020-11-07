NEW BERLIN — A Waukesha County Courthouse judge has approved an order regarding the sale of real estate and authorizing disbursement of sale proceeds of property owned by what was formerly known as Cascio Interstate Music, which was leased to about five or six tenants, located at 13825 W. National Ave. in New Berlin.
Attorney Nicholas Chmurski said the sale on the property closed, so as of Friday afternoon there is a new owner.
Chmurski said the sale of the property was not for the music store’s retail location at 13819 W. National Ave., as that property was not included in the receivership since it was not owned by Cascio Music.
An offer submitted by Distinctive Ventures LLC constitutes the highest and best offer for the real estate. The motion was granted and the Ventures’ offer was approved.
Cascio Interstate Music filed for receivership in late February.
In July it was announced the company was then acquired by Geneva Supply which will focus on continuing to sell music-related retail items under the name of Cascio Interstate Music by transitioning the business online.