WAUKESHA — Cousins Subs is now asking the public to round up amid the coin shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guests who are paying for their order in cash at the company’s locations impacted by the coin shortage are asked to to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar in support of their local Boys & Girls Club.
This initiative will take place at impacted Cousins Subs locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.
The initiative allows guests to provide support to the nonprofit organization’s efforts to make things better for youths in their community.