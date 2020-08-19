MENOMONEE FALLS — Cousins Subs teamed up with the Milwaukee Bucks to raise money through their Block Out Hunger campaign during the 2019-20 season.
The Menomonee Fallsbased sub sandwich company made a $50 donation to Hunger Task Force for every blocked shot the Bucks tallied during the regular season. As a result of the Bucks blocking 429 shots, third-most in the NBA, Cousins Subs will donate $21,450 to Hunger Task Force to purchase milk for the nearly 50,000 Wisconsin families it serves.
“Through our Make It Better Foundation, we provide financial support to address the vital community need of hunger,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs and vice president of the Make It Better Foundation. “Hunger affects so many of our communities and we’re grateful for the best teammates — the Milwaukee Bucks and Hunger Task Force –— who work alongside us to improve the health and vitality of our communities across the state.”
Since 2016, Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks have raised $97,514 for Hunger Task Force.