MILWAUKEE – Cousins Subs will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a series of events and promotions throughout the year.
On Jan. 10, the brand announced two exclusive promotions to kick off the milestone 50 Years of Better festivities.
According to the release, throughout the year, loyalty members who earn 50 or more points in a month are entered to win free subs for a year.
The point count restarts at the beginning of each month and each drawing will be done at the beginning of each month for those who qualified in the previous month. There will be 12 total winners by the end of the year and individuals may only win the free subs for a year prize one time.
The second promotion announced, was that until June 19, loyalty members can rack up points for a chance to win exclusive prizes. When the promotion is over, Cousins will review loyalty points to determine the overall top 50 loyalty earners.
Each of the top 50 loyalty earners will receive a Cousins Subs swag package, valued at $200 each and the overall top three earners will also receive exclusive prize packs ranging from $500 to $1,000.
For more information on the 50 Years of Better celebration, visit www.cousinssubs.com/50.