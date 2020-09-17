Cousins Subs in Grafton now corporate-owned

GRAFTON — Cousins Subs announced Tuesday the restaurant in Grafton is now a company-owned location. The restaurant was purchased from franchise partners Craig and Lisa Liebenstein, who owned the location since February of 2005. It is the 30th location owned by Cousins Submarines, Inc. of the brand’s nearly 100 restaurants in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.
As part of Cousins Subs’ system-wide rebranding initiative, the restaurant was remodeled in 2016 to incorporate the brand’s “Milwaukee Sub Shop” look – natural wood, stone and metal accents, décor that promotes Cousins Subs’ cuisine philosophy, rich history and commitment to the community through its Make It Better Foundation, the brand’s new logo and digital menu boards. The restaurant is located at 442 Falls Road.