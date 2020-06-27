Cousins Subs in Hartford opens drive-thru

HARTFORD — The Cousins Subs at 529 W. Sumner St. now has a drive-thru feature.
The new ordering feature enhances convenience and offers another avenue to ensure safe social distancing.
When using the Cousins Subs drive-thru, guests place an order for their favorite subs, sides and beverages from their cars, pull up to the window to pay for their order and then receive their packaged meal all from the convenience of their vehicles.
More and more, Cousins Subs is incorporating drive-thrus in its store formats. To date, 32 locations contain a drive-thru, which represents nearly 33% of all restaurants. The Hartford location previously utilized a pick-up window through which guests were handed their order which was placed and paid for in advance.