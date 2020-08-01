HARTLAND — Cousins Subs in Hartland is now corporate owned. According to a Thursday announcement, the company purchased the business from franchise partners Nirav and Tejal Patel, who had owned the location since October 2019.
It is the 27th location owned by Cousins Submarines, Inc. of the brand’s nearly 100 restaurants in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.
The restaurant features a digital menu board and offers shakes and floats – a newly-added, made-to-order menu item.
Cousins Submarines, Inc. plans to add a drive-thru and remodel the restaurant as part of its system-wide re-branding initiative.
The restaurant will incorporate its Milwaukee Sub Shop look – natural wood, stone and metal accents, décor that promotes Cousins Subs’ cuisine philosophy, history and commitment to the community through its Make It Better Foundation and the brand’s newest logo.
The restaurant is located at 525 Cottonwood Ave.