MENOMONEE FALLS — Locally based sandwich shop Cousins Subs wants to continue to grow across Wisconsin and is seeking franchise partners in several markets: Beloit, Eau Claire, Fitchburg, Hudson, Janesville, La Crosse, Lake Delton, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Wausau and Wisconsin Dells.
The Menomonee Falls-based sub shop already has 100 locations in Wisconsin, the Chicagoland area and northwest Indiana.
Cousins Subs opened in 1972 when Bill Specht and his cousin set out to bring their favorite sub sandwiches from Atlantic City, N.J. to their new hometown of Milwaukee, according to the company.
“Having grown up in Wisconsin, I am proud to be local at heart,” said Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs. “It’s time for us to look around at our home state and ask ourselves honestly, ‘what do we need to do to grow this brand further at home?’” Joe Ferguson, Cousins Subs vice president of development, said in recent years the company has prioritized sites that are more visible and have drive-thru capabilities.
While freestanding or end-cap locations are typically a larger investment, Ferguson says it is necessary to get the proper return on investment.
“With our continued reinvestment in the brand, Cousins Subs has seen 62% AUV (average-unit volume) growth from 2011 to 2020,” he said. “In addition, Cousins Subs has experienced comp sales growth for 24 out of the past 29 quarters from 2013 to 2020. This includes three quarters of comp sales growth in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.”