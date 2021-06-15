MENOMONEE FALLS — Cousins Subs announced Monday they will be offering free delivery on all their sub sandwiches and sides from Monday through Sunday this week, celebrating their 49th anniversary which will take place Saturday.
Customers can order their favorite sandwich fresh and grilled and sides at cousinssubs.com or through the Cousins Subs mobile app for free
delivery. No promotional code is needed as all delivery orders will automatically qualify for the discount.
In addition, all Cousins Club members will receive one point for every dollar they spend on their delivery order.