RICHFIELD — Cousins Subs opened its first location in Richfield on Monday, a convenience store location housed within a BP gas station.
“Cousins Subs is thrilled to open its first location in the Richfield community,” said Joe Ferguson, vice president of development at Cousins Subs. “Our new guests will not only love our deli fresh and grilledto- order subs and better sides, they’ll benefit from our commitment to our communities by giving back through our Make It Better Foundation.”
The 2,000-square-foot Cousins Subs restaurant, 3051 Holy Hill Road, offers a full-service drive-thru and contains a shake machine to handcraft the brand’s new chocolate and vanilla shakes and a grill to prepare sandwiches. The location, which seats
28 guests, will also provide catering, curbside pickup and delivery.
The restaurant features the company’s rebranding elements, which include digital menu boards, natural wood, stone and metal accents and décor that promotes the brand’s cuisine philosophy, rich history and commitment to the community through its Make It Better Foundation.
For more information about Cousins Subs, please visit www.cousinssubs.com.