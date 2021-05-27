MENOMONEE FALLS — Like so many businesses around the area, Cousins Subs is seeking ways to draw attention to the fact that they are looking for employees — 500 to be exact.
The Menomonee Falls-based sandwich chain said Wednesday it plans to hire 500 new employees in preparation for the busy summer season.
The open positions are throughout the state and region, from Milwaukee to Eau Claire and Madison to northwest Indiana.
“At Cousins Subs, we’re proud to employ enthusiastic team members who share our passion to be better through the continual improvement in everything we do,” said Alan Lundeen Sr., director of talent management. “We provide a positive work environment through our family-like culture and truly care about each and every one of our team members.”
In addition to traditional employee compensation packages, each year Cousins Subs awards four $2,500 scholarships to store-level team members to help cover the costs of their post-secondary education through its Legacy Scholarship Contest. To date, the organization has awarded more than $42,500 in scholarships to 17 Cousins Subs crew members.