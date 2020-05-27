Cousins Subs to open Richfield location

RICHFIELD — It’s possible a new Cousins Sub shop could be open at a location in the village by sometime in August.
The Richfield Village Board last week approved the recommendation of the Village’s Plan Commission to rezone the property near the intersection of highways 167 and 175 which already has a BP convenience store operating. A Dairy Queen had been located in a portion of the same building several years where, up until recently, a liquor store had been operating. Khamano Petroleum recently became new owners of the property and they did not want to operate the liquor store and instead have convinced Cousins to locate a sub shop at that location.
“All that is left is for Cousins Subs to come back and have their site plan and plan of operation accepted by the Plan Commission which will be (on) the agenda for the June 4 meeting,” said Village Administrator Jim Healy. “Kim Lesch of Cousins Subs said they are excited to be coming to Richfield. They think it is a great location and they hope to open in August. The building inspector said the plans have been reviewed and so now all we have to do is work through the process and then away they go.”
Because the building was the former location for a Dairy Queen store, Healy said it’s believed contractors won’t need to totally gut the building to make it fit Cousins’ needs.
“A lot of the plumbing and some of the fixtures in there are still in place and are still good,' Healy said. “It will be a significant remodel — there’s no doubt about that.”
Village staff said Dairy Queen received approval to operate at the site in 1993 and was located there until about 1999. Healy said at some point the zoning for the property was changed to B-3.
“But given its location on two intersecting highways it is the opinion of the staff that its petitioned rezoning is consistent with the ‘intent’ of B-4 Highway Business District,” Healy said. “The site has been fully engineered and is turn-key ready for this type of restaurant fast-food use. The mechanicals, freezers and restaurant accouterments still exist on the property. The previous owner was interested in re-introducing a restaurant to this property, but was unsuccessful in doing so.”
Healy said since the new owner took over the property, village staff has been working directly with Cousins Subs corporate offices on the proposal.
In the rezoning application, an official of Khamano Petroleum said the estimated combined value of the property after the project is completed would be about $1.3 million.