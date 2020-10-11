Unfortunately because of covid, we like so many other communities in this area and around the country were not able to hold all the spring, summer and fall events that normally would’ve been held in the village. Although “we” were unable to hold these events, it didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy the lakefront. They were fishing, boating, swimming or just sitting around on the beach or over at the Lakefront Park. There was added enjoyment thanks to the planning commission and village board who granted right-of-way permits for three downtown business to add additional outside seating in parking areas along the lakefront. People really enjoyed the added seating and still are. There’s also Penny’s Covered Bridge that was built by a group called Pewaukee River Partnership in downtown at Koepp Park. It has added a way for people to enjoy the river and has been used by people going to and from the downtown and for various types of pictures.
East of Highway 16 on Capitol Drive we’ve added many new restaurants and businesses to add to why people like it in Pewaukee.
I’m looking forward to next year and the new developments and improvements to the downtown area.
Come to Pewaukee and see for yourself what we have to offer, you may even want to move here. We look forward to seeing you.
(Jeff Knutson is the village president of Pewaukee.)