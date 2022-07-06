FILE - Fans watch at the start of an NFL football game inside AT&T Stadium between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, on Sept. 8, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys sparked criticism on social media Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after announcing a marketing agreement with a gun-themed coffee company with blends that include “AK-47 Espresso,” “Silencer Smooth” and “Murdered Out.” The partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Co. was revealed on Twitter the day after six people died in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)