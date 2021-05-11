Crafty Cow building outdoor patio

OCONOMOWOC — Crafty Cow in Oconomowoc is going to be seeing some changes as the burger and beer restaurant announced it plans on building a patio on the back part of its location downtown.
Owner Devin Eichler said the addition will add about 30 to 35 seats outside — something Crafty Cow desperately needed.
“We have four tables of sidewalk seating on Wisconsin Avenue and every summer we fill those up,” Eichler said. “This is going to help us tremendously through the summer months.”
Eichler said the outdoor patio is something he has thought about for years now.
“We knew the city was going to redo the Collins Street parking lot so we didn’t want to do it until after that,” he said. “Now that that is done, we moved forward.”
The pandemic showed Eichler and the business the need for having more outdoor seating, he said.
“We felt like now is the perfect time to do it,” he said.
The announcement of the patio addition comes a few weeks after the restaurant announced it would be expanding and opening a new restaurant in Wauwatosa.
Crafty Cow has existing locations in Oconomowoc and in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee.