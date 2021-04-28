Crafty Cow opening Wauwatosa location

WAUWATOSA — Crafty Cow, the Oconomowoc-born-and-bred burger bar, is launching a third location — this time in Wauwatosa.
Owner Devin Eichler confirmed Tuesday that the popular eatery will be opening a new restaurant at 6519 W. North Ave., in the former Hue Restaurant site, sometime this summer.
The business launched its first eatery in 2014 at 153 E. Wisconsin Ave. in Oconomowoc and its Bay View location in 2016.
Speaking about the expansion on Tuesday, Eichler said he had been looking for a location on North Avenue for a while when the former Hue storefront became available.
“Wauwatosa felt like the next best step,” he said. “Part of the reason we like Wauwatosa is the way their community supports local businesses. We want to be part of the neighborhood.”
The new Tosa location will have a similar menu to the Bay View location, which includes favorites like burgers and fried chicken, as well as some newer additions, Eichler said.