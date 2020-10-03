OCONOMOWOC — Crafty Cow has long specialized in burgers and beers at its locations in Oconomowoc and Bay View, but starting Tuesday, more offerings are going to be coming out of its kitchen.
In a press release, Crafty Cow announced it will be installing two “ghost kitchens” called Down South Sammies and Big Wings.
According to the release, a ghost kitchen is a delivery- only good concept that’s sold exclusively online and through delivery apps.
“Customers will be able to enjoy these exclusive menu options through carry-out and delivery, but they will not be available for dine-in,” the release states.
Crafty Cow owner Devin Eichler said in the press release that he is always excited to launch something new that allows his staff to get creative and push their limits.
“These ghost kitchens will allow us to reach a wider customer base while also providing additional dining options for the Lake Country community,” Eichler said in the release. “Along with launching these ghost kitchen concepts we’re also expanding our delivery area by adding 3 additional online delivery partners to our roster.”
Menu items from Down South Sammies include the brisket sammy, pulled bacon sammy and the southwest fowl, a fried chicken sandwich with guacamole, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Big Wings will serve bone-in and boneless wings with sauces including Nashville hot, Kansas City BBQ, teriyaki, reaper buffalo, spicy garlic and more.
Down South Sammies and Big Wings are available to order at craftycowwi. com, Postmates, Grubhub and Doordash starting on Tuesday. For more information visit their website. craftycowwi.com.