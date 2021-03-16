Craig Berns Salon Spa named Salon Today 200

DELAFIELD – Craig Berns Salon Spa in Delafield recently was named on the Salon Today 200 by the publication, the leading business media for salon and spa owners.
According to a release from Salon Today and the salon itself, the Craig Berns Salon Spa, located at 645 Wells St., Delafield, was able to stay strong and come out of the difficult challenges in 2020.
The business survived the 2020 shutdowns because of their strong ties with community members, the release said. The salon sent out weekly emails providing updates on the business. They also included recipes to try each week and included lighthearted topics that ended up being a hit.
“Craig’s Featured Recipes” included his famous chocolate chip cookies, cakes and dinner favorites.
The salon also did weekly videos to share support to neighboring businesses and community members. Another feature of the weekly email included the online gift card link as well as easy ways to safely pick up favorite products. The salon also created a no-contact pickup for products as well as “color kits” for current guests.
The salon worked to stay optimistic and hopeful throughout the crisis.
Mary Beth Berns with Craig Berns Salon said they’re thrilled by the news of the award.
“You just don’t know if you’re doing anything right or wrong when you don’t know what you’re doing, right? We’d never went through (a pandemic) before, so it was a great confirmation to be recognized by our industry for the things that we did,” she said.
Berns said they’ve won around 10 awards from Salon Today before, but this award was more difficult to achieve.
The 2021 honorees were announced during the Salon Today 200 virtual watch party. The online event profiled 12 of the honorees and the creative survival strategies they developed during COVID-19 and the resulting salon shutdowns.