Cream & Crepe Café in Cedarburg is a ‘foodie’ family affair

CEDARBURG — If you have ever tasted one of Cream & Crepe Café’s signature entrée or dessert crepes or one of their famously delicious soups you can understand why this restaurant is still a success after 43 years in business. Credit that success to long-time owner Donna Taylor by knowing what her customers like and hiring a friendly and efficient staff to serve them.
The café was originally launched by Jim Pape, proprietor of Cedar Creek Settlement, in 1977. Charmingly tucked into a first-floor space overlooking Cedar Creek and decorated with antique tables and chairs, living plants and beautiful old quilts hanging on the whitewashed walls. Just a year later, in 1978, Cedarburg High School student Donna Slagle began waitressing there, learning about the restaurant business and customer service and continuing to work there all through her college years while pursuing an accounting degree and doing full-time bookkeeping for Pape.
Then in 1991, now married to husband Kevin Taylor and with two young children, Michelle, age 8, and Bryan, age 6, she had the opportunity to purchase the restaurant and began implementing and perfecting her own recipes for soups, salads, entrée and dessert crepes, cooking in the tiny but workable kitchen, making ordering decisions and hiring staff for this popular restaurant that was open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
When asked what some of her repeat customer favorites are she named the most-requested Cream of Broccoli Soup, the Country Crossroads Crepe which is Chicken Cordon Bleu wrapped in a crepe. Her daily special dessert crepes are all crowd pleasers but a favorite is the to-die-for Scotcheroo Crepe loaded with Cedar Crest butterscotch ice cream with chocolate covered crisped rice and a peanut butter swirl wrapped in a crepe topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and Cocoa Krispies.
Not only has Donna thrived as a high energy restauranteur but she became an integral part of the Cedarburg business and festival community. The Cream & Crepe Café team has entered and most often won the Best Costumed Bed Races on Ice trophy for decades during February’s annual Winter Festival. Over the years their beds became more sculptural and wacky as the Winter Festival theme changed yearly. Both Donna’s dad, Don Slagle, and her brother, Jim Slagle, were the designers and art directors for the elaborate prize-winning beds, paired with appropriately themed costumes made by the five-member team who frequently skated to victory on frozen Cedar Creek, including young daughter Michelle fulfilling the requirement for a passenger in the bed. Additionally, the café has also won several trophies for their prize-winning chili during the Winter Festival Chili Contest.
Another busy weekend for the Cream & Crepe team for the past 30 years has been the annual French-themed Bastille Days Festival, held in downtown Milwaukee in mid-July. For that event, Donna and her crew work double-time in a prominently placed tent turning out thousands of dessert crépes for the throngs that attend this annual three day event.
In 2005 daughter Michelle, brought up in the restaurant business and fresh from college with a degree in sociology, began dreaming of owning her own restaurant, so when Cedar Creek Settlement resident blacksmith Dan Naumann moved away in 2006, Jim Pape began creating a restaurant to be housed inside the historic former blacksmith shop with Michelle’s input and Jim Slagle’s hand-made design elements. Now the proprietor of Anvil Pub & Grille, Michelle Taylor, married to Joe Taraboi, has a very successful landmark restaurant and pub of her own. Donna’s son Bryan Taylor also intrigued with food and beverage, was the chef at Anvil for years and now for Larry’s Market in Brown Deer, while Donna’s husband Kevin was into food and beverage as a partner in Cedars III Bowling Center in Cedarburg.
This busy and fun-oriented extended family has now expanded with grandchildren - Michelle’s daughter and twin sons and Bryan’s daughter and son all love visiting Grammie at the restaurant for a crepe with cinnamon and sugar. And they all celebrate cherished but limited family time together for special occasions as well as at their weekend cottage in Northern Wisconsin and winter trips to Florida to relax.
And while COVID has temporarily changed the hours for Cream & Crepe, you can still enjoy lunch or coffee and dessert from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with hopes to resume longer hours soon.
Visit www.creamandcrepecafe.com or call 262-377-0900 for more info. The restaurant is located at N70 W6340 Bridge Road.