HARTFORD — Creative License Art Studio is offering a way to explore one’s artistic side — from paint-your-own pottery to fused glass, canvas painting and board art.
In mid-January the Hartford studio brought in one of owner Angela Eisenhut’s favorite artistic outlets — the pottery wheel. Lessons on the wheel can be booked and include instruction, clay, firing to bisque, glazing and a final firing.
Customers can choose from a range of templates or bring in ideas of their own. Creative consultants are on hand to share tips, techniques and insight.
Eisenhut was a longtime customer at Creative License and bought the studio in 2016.
When it outgrew its Main Street location about a year ago, the studio moved to its current spot in the former Brunner Furniture building, across from Pike Lake State Park.
In July 2019, Eisenhut also opened a studio in Pewaukee and was building a clientele there when the pandemic hit and its doors closed. When the studio reopened, its client base had faltered. It then closed permanently.
Eisenhut said when customers didn’t feel ready to come to the studio she began offering different ways for people to create — from booking private appointments and lessons to purchasing packages that include paint, pottery and brushes. Customers can order online and bring their creation back to the studio when the piece is ready for kiln firing.
“We’re offering different ways to create while trying to work with everyone’s comfort level,” Eisenhut said.
Virtual learning students who lost many of the hands-on, therapeutic aspects of art during the pandemic find them again with in-person studio time at Creative License.
Lately, Eisenhut said visitors feel more comfortable with walk-in studio hours, especially during weekdays.
A private space with room for 10 socially distanced guests can be booked for everything from birthday parties to a ladies night out.
Eisenhut said groups are not limited to a single creative outlet — one guest can paint pottery while another works with fused glass.
The studio has something that appeals to every talent and artistic avenue — it’s all about discovering one’s creative side.
Eisenhut said her husband would stress out when confronted with canvas and paint, but could spend hours playing with a fused glass project.
This summer she would like to add summer camps and a field trip or two to Pike Lake to the studio’s offerings.
The Creative License is at 2770 E. Sumner St., Hartford. For more information, call the studio at 262-214-1130, check out its facebook page at CreativeLicenseWI or website: www.creativelicensewi.com.
Walk-in hours change seasonally. Winter season hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.