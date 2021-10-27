Crews tearing down Waukesha Renaissance Manufacturing Group

WAUKESHA — Those driving down Perkins Avenue in Waukesha near White Rock Avenue will likely notice that the former Waukesha Renaissance Manufacturing Group location is undergoing demolition.
In June 2020, Renaissance Manufacturing Group Waukesha, LLC, announced in a letter addressed to Mayor Shawn Reilly that it will permanently close its facility at 1401 Perkins Ave., which impacted 120 full-time employees. The closure of the business occurred shortly after the announcement.
“This sale occurs given current business conditions that we viewed as insurmountable,” the release, signed by RMG President Todd Martin, said. “We have recently seen a dramatic decrease in heavy truck sales with higher than ever increasing business costs. This is occurring in a market where customers are demanding significant price decreases. The combination of events has forced us into selling the business to a buyer better equipped with product-to-process fit for improved product cost.”
Reilly previously told The Freeman that the news was sad and he had sympathy for all of the impacted employees.
Reilly said at this time, the site is undergoing demolition and remediation. He said the site wouldn’t be available for around another year and a half, then they will likely start looking for interested developers.