HARTFORD — This week, crews will be digging and removing items from the Culver’s site, 1570 E. Sumner St., to determine the original source of a Sept. 11 fire.
Items will be removed from the rubble and taken off the premise as part of the investigation, Hartford Administrator Steve Volkert stated in a social media post.
On the morning of Sept. 11, a fire broke out at the restaurant. Hartford Fire & Rescue was sent just before 6 a.m. where they discovered a fire inside the restaurant. Several other local departments responded as well.
The fire was brought under control in less than an hour, but the building and its contents were deemed a total loss. There were no injures as a result of the fire.
An investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hartford Fire & Rescue, and the Hartford Police Department, as well as the business’s insurance companies, have not yet determined the cause of the fire.