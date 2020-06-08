FILE - In this Wednesday, May 13, 2020 file photo, a sign announces a store closing in Niles, Ill. Criminals are seizing on a surge in job losses to steal unemployment benefits from Americans nationwide. The uptick in crime complicates an already tough situation for millions of financially strapped Americans and overwhelmed state unemployment offices. In June 2020, the U.S. Labor Department testified that at least $26 billion will have been wasted, going largely to fraudsters instead of those in need. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)