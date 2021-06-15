An Icon for the Pulse Secure smartphone app, right, and a computer desktop info page, left, are seen in Burke, Va., on Monday, June 14, 2021. Suspected state-backed Chinese hackers penetrated the computer systems of critical U.S. entities in what cybersecurity experts are calling a major Chinese cyberespionage campaign, an episode that’s gone largely under the radar amid the clamor of worsening ransomware attacks. The campaign was carried out by exploiting the widely used Pulse Connect Secure networking devices. Pulse Secure is used by numerous companies and governments for secure remote access to their networks. (AP Photo)