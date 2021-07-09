Critics: Postal Service plans imperil community newspapers

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The U.S. Postal Service's plans to raise postage rates could present another damaging blow to community newspapers already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and advertising declines, industry leaders say. The rate increase, planned to take effect Aug. 29, is set to raise postage prices on periodicals more than 8%, according to agency filings