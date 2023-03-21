FILE - A Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV, is seen in Detroit, on Jan. 16, 2019. General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit on Monday, March 20, 2023, asked California for permission to test the cars across the entire state. The GM subsidiary already is running an autonomous ride-hailing service in its hometown of San Francisco after testing for more than two years. It doesn't have specific plans yet to expand testing in California, but applying with the Department of Motor Vehicles is a step toward entering cities such as Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)