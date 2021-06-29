GRAFTON — A new location of the cookie chain Crumbl is set to open in Grafton, at 1258 N. Port Washington Road in the former Gamestop location.
Crumbl is a specialty cookie business. The original location opened in Logan, Utah in 2017, and since the business has grown to a franchise of 222 locations across 33 states.
A representative of Crumbl confirmed the Grafton location is planned, but the Wisconsin franchise owners did not respond to requests for information sent last week.
The Crumbl business runs with an open kitchen where the cookies are baked at each location for sale. According to the Crumble website, the store always has milk chocolate chip cookies and chilled pink sugar cookies on the menu. Beyond that, Crumbl has four other cookies on the menu each week, which are rotated from a list of more than 120 cookies the Crumbl team has developed since beginning the business.
“The brand now focuses on developing unique and delicious cookies inspired by popular flavors, foods, desserts of all kinds — from pies to cakes to candies and more,” according to the Crumbl website.
According to reported information, the project to open the new location is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
There are four Crumbl locations in Wisconsin in Delafield, Oak Creek, Madison and Sun Prairie.
It has been reported that another new location is expected in Wisconsin in Appleton.